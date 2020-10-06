Global  
 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hailed as ‘world class’ as Chelsea midfielder joins Fulham on season-long loan

talkSPORT Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Fulham hailed the arrival of a ‘world-class player in the prime of his career’ as they sealed a deadline day loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard’s spending spree. […]
