Braves, Marlins tempers flare, Rays, Dodgers, Astros all get wins — Nick Swisher’s LDS recap Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers both jumped out to 1-0 series leads while the Tampa Bay Rays knotted things up at 1-1 with the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics to move within one win of another ALCS berth. Catch all of Nick Swisher's playoff recap. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers both jumped out to 1-0 series leads while the Tampa Bay Rays knotted things up at 1-1 with the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics to move within one win of another ALCS berth. Catch all of Nick Swisher's playoff recap. πŸ‘“ View full article

