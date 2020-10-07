Global  
 

Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to keep DC Mike Nolan — There's no sense of urgency | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to keep DC Mike Nolan — There's no sense of urgency | UNDISPUTEDDespite the Dallas Cowboys being dead last in points allowed, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have faith in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Jerry said there is no need to make a change. Mike McCarthy said the team will stay the course with Nolan and that his confidence is 'very high' with his defensive coordinator. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about McCarthy's decision to stick with Nolan.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
 Despite the Dallas Cowboys being dead last in points allowed, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have faith in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Jerry said there is no need to make a change. Mike McCarthy said the team will stay the course with Nolan and that his confidence is 'very high' with his...

