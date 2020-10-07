Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTEDThe Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Lakers will finish off the Heat next game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED 01:43

 The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers Game 4 win: LeBron James is finally getting the breaks... | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers Game 4 win: LeBron James is finally getting the breaks... | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Los Angeles Lakers, who have stretched their series lead over the Miami Heat 3-1. Hear what he thinks this Finals win could mean for LeBron James. P

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
Antoine Walker on Lakers Gm 4 win vs Heat: 'Miami struggled defensively' | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Antoine Walker on Lakers Gm 4 win vs Heat: 'Miami struggled defensively' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers game 4 win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Walker feels Miami struggled defensively and coaches were too stubborn to properly..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:06Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard on Miami Heat's Game 3 upset of the Lakers: ' The Lakers took them to lightly' | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard on Miami Heat's Game 3 upset of the Lakers: ' The Lakers took them to lightly' | UNDISPUTED Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Broussard weighs in on the Jimmy Butler scoring 40-points as the Miami...
FOX Sports

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss who is likley to win game 4 in the NBA Finals tonight between the Los Angeles Lakers & the Miami Heat & who will win...
FOX Sports

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat & whether or not LeBron James leaving the court early is a big...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this