Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Lakers will finish off the Heat next game. The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Lakers will finish off the Heat next game. 👓 View full article

