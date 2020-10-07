Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Lakers will finish off the Heat next game.
Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers game 4 win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Walker feels Miami struggled defensively and coaches were too stubborn to properly..
LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to..
