French Open: Its my lucky place, says Petra Kvitova after reaching semis; Sofia Kenin through

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
French Open: Its my lucky place, says Petra Kvitova after reaching semis; Sofia Kenin throughPetra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, describing Roland Garros as her lucky place. Czech seventh seed Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will now face Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin who knocked out fellow...
