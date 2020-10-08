French Open: Its my lucky place, says Petra Kvitova after reaching semis; Sofia Kenin through
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, describing Roland Garros as her lucky place. Czech seventh seed Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will now face Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin who knocked out fellow...
Sofia Kenin extended her run of success at Grand Slam tournaments this year by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Open... ESPN Also reported by •WorldNews •BBC News •News24