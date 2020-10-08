French Open: Its my lucky place, says Petra Kvitova after reaching semis; Sofia Kenin through Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, describing Roland Garros as her lucky place. Czech seventh seed Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will now face Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin who knocked out fellow


