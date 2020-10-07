Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova & Sofia Kenin through to semi-finals

BBC News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Petra Kvitova reaches the French Open semi-finals without dropping a set, while Sofia Kenin is also through to the last four.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Altmaier: The machine will be ready [Video]

Altmaier: The machine will be ready

Sky Scholar Daniel Altmaier says he is ready to fight for his place in the French Open quarter-finals as he faces US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:45Published
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov [Video]

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:04Published
Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open [Video]

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | 'My lucky place': Kvitova to face Kenin in first Roland Garros semi-final in 8 years

 Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund.
News24

Kenin, Kvitova advance to meet in French semis

 Sofia Kenin extended her run of success at Grand Slam tournaments this year by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Open...
ESPN

French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova beats Laura Siegemund to reach semi-finals

 Petra Kvitova reaches the French Open semi-finals without dropping a set after victory over Laura Siegemund.
BBC News


Tweets about this