|
|
|
French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova & Sofia Kenin through to semi-finals
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Petra Kvitova reaches the French Open semi-finals without dropping a set, while Sofia Kenin is also through to the last four.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Altmaier: The machine will be ready
Sky Scholar Daniel Altmaier says he is ready to fight for his place in the French Open quarter-finals as he faces US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:45Published
|
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov
Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:04Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|