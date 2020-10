French Open: Teen Iga Swiatek first Polish woman to enter final in 81 years Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Teenager Iga Swiatek made history at the French Open on Thursday. She became the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the final at Roland Garros after beating Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1. Swiatek, 19, is yet to drop a set at the tournament and will play Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in Saturday's... πŸ‘“ View full article