IPL 2020: I have always trusted Rohit blindly, says Suryakumar Yadav

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
IPL 2020: I have always trusted Rohit blindly, says Suryakumar YadavBefore the cricketing world came to an abrupt halt in March due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Suryakumar Yadav was raring to go in the *Indian Premier League*. The flamboyant Mumbai Indians batsman had a dream domestic season and IPL seemed to be the final frontier to pave the way for his much-awaited selection in the...
