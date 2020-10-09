French Open 2020: Teenage Iga Swiatek to play her first Major final vs Australian champion Kenin
Friday, 9 October 2020 () In this extraordinary French Open, one in which No1 and defending champion Ash Barty, the US Open champion and No3 Naomi Osaka, No7 and former US champion Bianca Andreescu, plus No10 Belinda Bencic did not feature, the draw became one of two distinct halves. In the top half, favourite Simona Halep and No5 seed Kiki […]
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is 21 and into her first French Open final. Poland's Iga Swiatek is 19 and has never won a tour-level title of any sort. Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.com