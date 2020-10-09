Global  
 

All Premier League games will not be on TV - but Sky and BT offer ways to watch

Daily Star Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
All Premier League games will not be on TV - but Sky and BT offer ways to watchPremier League clubs are set to agree on a plan which will see fans able to access all games this season – but they will not be on TV as Sky and BT are set to provide alternate ways of watching
