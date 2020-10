Manuel Margot opens up ALCS Game 2 with a three-run homer in the first inning Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

After a throwing error from Jose Altuve, Manuel Margot took advantage and clubbed a three-run shot in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. It gave the Rays a 3-0 lead they would not relinquish. After a throwing error from Jose Altuve, Manuel Margot took advantage and clubbed a three-run shot in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. It gave the Rays a 3-0 lead they would not relinquish. 👓 View full article