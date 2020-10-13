Global  
 

Teams like Leicester winning the Premier League ‘would never happen again’ with Project Big Picture proposals

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Project Big Picture would prevent teams like Leicester City ever winning the Premier League again, talkSPORT has been told. The radical reform plans would make sweeping changes to the top flight and hand power over to the ‘big six’ teams. The project, being spearheaded by Liverpool and Manchester United, would see the Premier League reduced […]
 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he is 'quite sceptical' about the Project Big Picture proposals for the Premier League, describing it as the sort of 'backroom deal' that could force a look at the sport's governance.

