You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash



Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Wales begin training ahead of Nations League



Ryan Giggs' Wales squad have begun training ahead of their Nations League games with Finland and Bulgaria. Aaron Ramsey, Tyler Roberts and David Brooks have all withdrawn from the squad with minor.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:58 Published on August 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Nations League: Aaron Ramsey pulls out of Wales squad for Bulgaria trip Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey pulls out of Wales' squad for Wednesday's Nations League match in Bulgaria because of injury.

BBC Sport 1 week ago





Tweets about this