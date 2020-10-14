|
Paul Scholes urges Man United to hire Edwin van der Sar in key role
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Paul Scholes believes Manchester United should appoint Edwin van der Sar as their director of football to ease pressure on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. The Red Devils endured a frustrating 2020 summer transfer window despite Manchester United adding five new players to their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge. Manchester […]
