Paul Scholes urges Man United to hire Edwin van der Sar in key role

Football Headlines Paul Scholes urges Man Utd to turn to former team-mate to ease transfer pressure https://t.co/lxbnE9VPiH https://t.co/3yaHpc6vUN 4 days ago

Irish Mirror Sport Paul Scholes urges Man Utd to turn to former team-mate to "take pressure off" Ed Woodward #mufc https://t.co/vQzPRrf6t9 4 days ago

Man Utd Latest Paul Scholes urges Man Utd to turn to former team-mate to "take pressure off" Ed Woodward #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/t8ldOonHH9 4 days ago

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @scotsunsport: Man Utd should scrap Jadon Sancho transfer plans and go after Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, urges Paul Scholes https://t… 4 days ago

Scottish Sun Sport Man Utd should scrap Jadon Sancho transfer plans and go after Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, urges Paul Scholes… https://t.co/ZwMNgsNbQ4 4 days ago

Sun Sport Man Utd should scrap Sancho plans and go after Kane or Haaland, Scholes urges https://t.co/xffeNbsjqC 4 days ago

𝓓𝓮𝓵𝓾𝔁𝓮✞ #EndSARS RT @SunManUtd: Man Utd should scrap Jadon Sancho transfer plans and go after Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, urges Paul Scholes https://t.co/… 4 days ago