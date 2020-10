Scott McTominay details Man Utd dressing room stance on Solskjaer amid Poch talk Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting the Manchester United board are contemplating relieving him of his duties as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting the Manchester United board are contemplating relieving him of his duties as manager 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this