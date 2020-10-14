Global  
 

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson exhibition date and Vasyl Lomachenko’s next fight

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year, which feature a mouth watering clash in October. October 17, Venue TBC, UK – Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom 🇬🇧📺 Sky Sports // 🇺🇸📺 DAZN Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez (Super-Lightweight) Savannah […]
