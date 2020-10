England include Ollie Lawrence, Tom de Glanville and Beno Obano in training squad Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Worcester's uncapped centre Ollie Lawrence, 20, has been added to England's training squad by head coach Eddie Jones. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources England include Obano and De Glanville BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Worcester's uncapped centre Ollie Lawrence, 20, is added to England's training squad but scrum-half Ben Spencer misses out.

BBC Local News 1 week ago





Tweets about this