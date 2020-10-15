West Brom sign Grant from Huddersfield for reported £15m

Global  
 

West Brom have finally signed striker Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town for a reported £15million.  Grant, 23, has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League side, West Brom confirmed on Thursday.  The Englishman scored 19 Championship goals in 43 games for Huddersfield last season.  “We have followed Karlan’s progression for a long time and […]
