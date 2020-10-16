Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Despite slow tracks, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene happy to persist with pace trio

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
MUMBAI Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene is keen to persist with a pace heavy-attack despite pitches in the United Arab Emirates getting slower. MI's pace trio Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult (11 wickets each) and James Pattinson (9) are among the top 10 wicket-takers of *IPL-13*. MI spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena

IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena 01:35

 Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma [Video]

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this