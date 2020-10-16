IPL 2020: Despite slow tracks, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene happy to persist with pace trio
Friday, 16 October 2020 () MUMBAI Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene is keen to persist with a pace heavy-attack despite pitches in the United Arab Emirates getting slower. MI's pace trio Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult (11 wickets each) and James Pattinson (9) are among the top 10 wicket-takers of *IPL-13*. MI spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal...
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..