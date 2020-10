Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur eye Kalvin Phillips Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

According to The Mirror, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. It has been reported that the Reds and Spurs are planning to make a move for the England international next summer. Phillips is doing well for Leeds in the Premier League at the moment after playing a big […] 👓 View full article

