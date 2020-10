Daniel Jones on Tae Crowder’s scoop and score: ‘Heck of a play by Tae’ Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New York Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones joins Lindsay Czarniak following the team's 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team. He talks about the team getting its first win, the defense, and Tae Crowder's scoop and score.

