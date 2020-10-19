|
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Thiago Alcantara
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to learn the extent of the injury suffered by Thiago Alcantara in their 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon. The Spanish midfielder made his full Premier League debut in the Merseyside derby after Thiago completed a £28m move to Liverpool FC […]
