Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Thiago Alcantara

The Sport Review Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to learn the extent of the injury suffered by Thiago Alcantara in their 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon. The Spanish midfielder made his full Premier League debut in the Merseyside derby after Thiago completed a £28m move to Liverpool FC […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: VVD and Thiago challenges difficult to accept

Klopp: VVD and Thiago challenges difficult to accept 02:25

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Everton's challenges on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara were difficult to accept and that they are the only ones now dealing with the consequences.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive [Video]

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery [Video]

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk needs surgery for a knee injury sustained during Saturday's match against Everton.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:40Published
Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk [Video]

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk

Everton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane

 Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool FC supporters that Sadio Mane has been suffering with a dead leg following his substitution in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win...
The Sport Review

Thiago gets first Liverpool start for Merseyside derby

 Thiago Alcantara has been handed his first Liverpool start for the Merseyside derby against Everton, while Sadio Mane is also in the line-up.  Liverpool duo...
SoccerNews.com

Jurgen Klopp offers worrying Thiago Alcantara injury update after "nasty" tackle

Jurgen Klopp offers worrying Thiago Alcantara injury update after nasty tackle Thiago Alcantara was the recipient of a horror tackle from Richarlison during the final minutes of Saturday's highly entertaining 2-2 draw between Liverpool and...
Daily Star


Tweets about this