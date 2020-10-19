Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Thiago Alcantara Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to learn the extent of the injury suffered by Thiago Alcantara in their 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon. The Spanish midfielder made his full Premier League debut in the Merseyside derby after Thiago completed a £28m move to Liverpool FC […] 👓 View full article

