|
|
|
Aston Villa transfer news and updates live
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Aston Villa transfer news live coverage: Keep up to date with all the latest from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side look ahead to the closure of the second domestic window.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
|
Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa
The Good Morning Transfers team give their reaction to Aston Villa signing midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:50Published
|
Transfer Talk: Villa, Leicester, WBA
Transfer Talk discuss the business being done at Aston Villa, Leicester and West Brom with reporter Rob Dorsett.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 07:23Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|