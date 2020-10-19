Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe on Cam Newton & Belichick's struggles in WK 6 loss to Broncos | UNDISPUTEDThe New England Patriots have already been in new territory without Tom Brady at quarterback this season, but yesterday’s loss to the Denver Broncos broke several more streaks. It was Bill Belichick’s first loss as the Patriots head coach in a game when they didn’t allow a touchdown. Now at 2-3, it’s the first time since 2002 that New England has had a losing record 5 games into the season. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Cam Newton's performance in Week 6.
