IPL 2020 Match 37: Jos Buttler's fifty guides Rajasthan Royals to 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in low-scoring tie

Zee News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
After Rajasthan Royals produced decent performance with the ball, Jos Buttler notched up an unbeaten half-century to guide his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a low-scoring tie of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
News video: IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi 01:43

 Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi....

