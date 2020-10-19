IPL 2020 Match 37: Jos Buttler's fifty guides Rajasthan Royals to 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in low-scoring tie
Monday, 19 October 2020 () After Rajasthan Royals produced decent performance with the ball, Jos Buttler notched up an unbeaten half-century to guide his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a low-scoring tie of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi....
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on October 19 with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes. Both CSK and RR..
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..