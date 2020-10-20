Global  
 

What to Expect From the Dodgers and Rays in World Series Game 1

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
The battle for the 2020 World Series title starts tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
News video: Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

Dodgers vs. Rays: World Series Game 1 live stream, prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

 The Dodgers and Rays begin their best-of-seven matchup Tuesday night
CBS Sports

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series FOX Sports Sun announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage for every World Series game between the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win

Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win In a back-and-forth battle in Game 7 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious, 4-3, thanks to Cody Bellinger's seventh inning solo home run. They...
FOX Sports


