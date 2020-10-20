‘Jack Grealish holds Aston Villa back’ – Adrian Durham claims maverick star needs more coaching, leaving fellow talkSPORT host stunned
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Adrian Durham has ruffled a few more feathers by claiming Jack Grealish needs more coaching and ‘holds Aston Villa back at times’. Villa have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the new Premier League season, winning four games from four, including their stunning 7-2 victory over champions Liverpool. Grealish is the club’s outstanding player, with his […]