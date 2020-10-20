‘Jack Grealish holds Aston Villa back’ – Adrian Durham claims maverick star needs more coaching, leaving fellow talkSPORT host stunned

One Stop Sports Adrian Durham has ruffled a few more feathers by claiming Jack Grealish needs more coaching and ‘holds Aston Villa… https://t.co/85l397wzKO 22 minutes ago Hotspurs News Alerts RT @jstevens123: Couple of gems from Durham at @talkSPORT today We were disrespectful to West Ham for bringing Bale on as a sub. Jack Gr… 12 hours ago Justin Stevens Couple of gems from Durham at @talkSPORT today We were disrespectful to West Ham for bringing Bale on as a sub.… https://t.co/pNvAxYTFn1 12 hours ago