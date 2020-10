IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's process is meaningless, feels Kris Srikkanth Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kris Srikkanth, the former India captain and selection committee chief, has slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "ridiculous" calls for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing *IPL* and asked what "spark" did he see in the under-performing Kedar Jadhav. The three-time winners' poor run this season has put a question-mark on the approach and... Kris Srikkanth, the former India captain and selection committee chief, has slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "ridiculous" calls for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing *IPL* and asked what "spark" did he see in the under-performing Kedar Jadhav. The three-time winners' poor run this season has put a question-mark on the approach and 👓 View full article

