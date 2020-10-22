Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami has more clarity on his role this time, says KL Rahul

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020
The ever-reliable Mohammed Shami has bowled with a lot more "clarity of mind" in the ongoing IPL, which has helped him deliver near-perfect performances this season, feels Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul. Shami, a world-class Test bowler, has been in his elements, taking 16 wickets for KXIP in 10 matches so far and played a big...
 Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling. "The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity. He has put his hand up as senior bowler. It's great to see the way Shami has been bowling," Maxwell added. Calling...

