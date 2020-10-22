IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami has more clarity on his role this time, says KL Rahul
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () The ever-reliable Mohammed Shami has bowled with a lot more "clarity of mind" in the ongoing IPL, which has helped him deliver near-perfect performances this season, feels Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul. Shami, a world-class Test bowler, has been in his elements, taking 16 wickets for KXIP in 10 matches so far and played a big...
Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling. "The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity. He has put his hand up as senior bowler. It's great to see the way Shami has been bowling," Maxwell added. Calling...
Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami..
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..