IPL 2020: I just held one end and waited for the boundary balls, says RR's Rahul Tewatia

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Rahul Tewatia always had self belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League. Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 28-ball 45 not out to snap their four-match...
Video Credit: ANI
News video: IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy 01:54

 Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.

