Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Versatile Buttler can win games like ABD, Pollard, feels Steve Smith

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Jos Buttler is second to none when it comes to winning games at the back-end, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith, likening the English batsman to swashbucklers-par-excellence such as AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard. After Royals spinners stifled Chennai Super Kings to stop them at 125 for five, Buttler came up with an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith 02:17

 Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK [Video]

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK

After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on October 17. The captain of Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith said that he is disappointed with the team's performance in last over While..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News

After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

Tweets about this