IPL 2020: Versatile Buttler can win games like ABD, Pollard, feels Steve Smith
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he...