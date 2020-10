IPL 2020: Loving the added responsibility of batting in top-order, says Suryakumar Yadav Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After playing a match-winning knock of 79 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav said that he is loving the responsibility of batting at the top-order for the franchise.



Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 194 runs and was bundled out for 136, losing the match by 57 runs against Mumbai... 👓 View full article

