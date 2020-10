You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale



Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:12 Published on September 17, 2020 Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on September 16, 2020 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad



Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho admitted he found it easy to "fall in love" with his squad as he opened up ahead of new Amazon Original series 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this