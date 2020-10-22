BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine, 19Ljobs

Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections promising to distribute the coronavirus vaccine free of cost once approved by the ICMR, and also assured 19 lakh jobs for youths of the state. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, releasing the party's manifesto, said vaccine is the first promise mentioned in the manifesto.
The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar. "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for..
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan sought blessings of his mother before leaving for LJP office for the releases of party's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections in Patna. Bihar will go..