Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine, 19Ljobs

IndiaTimes Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections promising to distribute the coronavirus vaccine free of cost once approved by the ICMR, and also assured 19 lakh jobs for youths of the state. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, releasing the party's manifesto, said vaccine is the first promise mentioned in the manifesto.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details 02:25

 The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman [Video]

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar. "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in poll manifesto | Oneindia India [Video]

BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in poll manifesto | Oneindia India

Launching the Bihar poll manifesto, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised 19 lakh jobs and free covid vaccination for all people in the state. What other promises were made by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: Chirag Paswan seeks blessing from his mother before releasing LJP's manifesto for Bihar polls [Video]

Watch: Chirag Paswan seeks blessing from his mother before releasing LJP's manifesto for Bihar polls

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan sought blessings of his mother before leaving for LJP office for the releases of party's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections in Patna. Bihar will go..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Free Covid vaccine, 19 lakh jobs: BJP releases Bihar manifesto

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections promising to distribute the coronavirus vaccine free of cost...
IndiaTimes

Free Covid vaccine, 15 lakh jobs: BJP releases Bihar manifesto
IndiaTimes

Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases manifesto, promises free COVID-19 vaccine in state

 Releasing the manifesto, Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said that the NDA government has set an example in India in the fight against...
DNA


Tweets about this

KaranRitesh

Ritesh Kumar RT @amitmalviya: BJP’s manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate.… 5 seconds ago

VivekRaj134

राम भक्त🚩 विवेक. RT @republic: Omar Abdullah slams BJP for promising free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar in manifesto https://t.co/EQXPcNNaIa 18 seconds ago

1995MODASSIR

MD. MODASSIR MALLICK RT @NPDay: BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs if voted to power in Bihar. It promised to recruit 3 lakh teachers, & create other jobs. RJD has p… 42 seconds ago

kuoleman_jumala

մɓɓε #BiharElections2020 Imagine situation of @sudhirchaudhary now he has to defend BJP's manifesto by not calling it "… https://t.co/pKFPtTCIjR 45 seconds ago

shobypaliakkara

SHOBY P JOSE The poor quality of covid19 testing in Bihar & the forthcoming elections would ensure that the infection can spread… https://t.co/Z46Bv0YUnm 48 seconds ago

canadianbilla

Cat RT @EconomicTimes: BJP’s manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate… 58 seconds ago