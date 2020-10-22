La Liga rolls out red carpet at Red Fort, other cities in world to celebrate El Clasico showpiece
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () To welcome the most anticipated global premier of the year – El Clasico, La Liga has rolled out the red carpet for El Clasico in seven iconic locations around the world including the Red Fort in New Delhi to celebrate the biggest match in world football, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Saturday 24th October at 7.30pm IST. India...
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid also known as 'El Clasico' will take place in the LaLiga 2020-21 season this Saturday, October 24. Ahead of the highly anticipated match special LaLiga 'Red Carpet' installations were rolled out at iconic locations around the world to symbolise an invitation to the world...