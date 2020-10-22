Global  
 

Kemar Roofe breaks Europa League record with stunning goal from inside his own half in Rangers’ win vs Standard Liege

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Kemar Roofe scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Standard Liege on Thursday. The £4.5million summer signing from Anderlecht came off the bench to seal the three points in the second minute of stoppage time. That is sensational! 😲 A moment of magic from Kemar Roofe! ✨ Rangers […]
