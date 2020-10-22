|
Kemar Roofe breaks Europa League record with stunning goal from inside his own half in Rangers’ win vs Standard Liege
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Kemar Roofe scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Standard Liege on Thursday. The £4.5million summer signing from Anderlecht came off the bench to seal the three points in the second minute of stoppage time. That is sensational! 😲 A moment of magic from Kemar Roofe! ✨ Rangers […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this