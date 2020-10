Dodgers' Walker Buehler dominates Game 3, striking out a postseason career record 10 batters Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Walker Buehler added another stellar postseason performance in his young career, striking out 10 Tampa Bay Rays batters through six innings. He also gave up just three hits and one earned run. Buehler became the seventh Dodger pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters in a postseason game.