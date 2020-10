UFC 254 Results: Dana White confirms Khabib broke his foot THREE WEEKS before choking out Justin Gaethje and retiring Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Dana White confirmed Khabib Nurmagomedov broke his foot just three weeks before his UFC lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje. The Russian, who announced his retirement immediately after the win at UFC 254, refused to tell the UFC president about the injury before taking to the octagon on Fight Island. Instead, he chose to honour […]