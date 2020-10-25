Global  
 

IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana for playing despite personal losses

Mid-Day Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday lauded Nitish Rana and Mandeep Singh for turning up to play despite suffering family tragedies.

Rana turned up to play for KKR against Delhi Capitals even as he lost his father-in-law due to cancer. On the other hand, Mandeep turned up to play for Kings XI Punjab against...
