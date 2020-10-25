UFC 254 scorecards reveal Justin Gaethje was WINNING the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov before submitting to the MMA icon
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Khabib Nurmagomedov bowed out of MMA in style on Saturday night with a stunning second round stoppage of Justin Gaethje. The Eagle announced his retirement from the sport immediately after the victory saying he did not want to compete in the octagon without his father by his side. The actual contest with Gaethje was a […]
Khabib Nurmagomedov is already thinking beyond his UFC 254 meeting with Justin Gaethje, saying he plans to see Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City... Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT •TMZ.com