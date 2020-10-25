Global  
 

UFC 254 scorecards reveal Justin Gaethje was WINNING the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov before submitting to the MMA icon

talkSPORT Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov bowed out of MMA in style on Saturday night with a stunning second round stoppage of Justin Gaethje. The Eagle announced his retirement from the sport immediately after the victory saying he did not want to compete in the octagon without his father by his side. The actual contest with Gaethje was a […]
