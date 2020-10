Rivera cheered at hospital as treatments finish Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Washington coach Ron Rivera finished his final round of cancer treatments on Monday and walked through a line of cheering staffers at a local hospital and rang the bell to signal the milestone. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Malutic Live Washington coach Ron Rivera cheered at hospital as cancer treatments finish https://t.co/keemw7x9cI 12 minutes ago Joseph Rivera cheered at hospital as treatments finish https://t.co/vzJPuQMxgI 17 minutes ago 730 The Game Washington coach Ron Rivera cheered at hospital as cancer treatments finish https://t.co/Qghv7jczqC 18 minutes ago