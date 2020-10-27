EPL: Jamie Vardy's world-class, says Leicester boss after Arsenal win
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Brendan Rodgers saluted "world-class" Jamie Vardy after he sealed Leicester's late 1-0 win as spluttering Arsenal crashed to a third defeat in their last four Premier League games on Sunday. Vardy was only fit enough for the bench after a calf injury, but Foxes manager Rodgers sent the striker on with 30 minutes left. Vardy...
Nick Swisher joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Swisher talks of the greats Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and more as..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:59Published