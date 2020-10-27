Global  
 

EPL: Jamie Vardy's world-class, says Leicester boss after Arsenal win

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Brendan Rodgers saluted "world-class" Jamie Vardy after he sealed Leicester's late 1-0 win as spluttering Arsenal crashed to a third defeat in their last four Premier League games on Sunday. Vardy was only fit enough for the bench after a calf injury, but Foxes manager Rodgers sent the striker on with 30 minutes left. Vardy...
 Brendan Rodgers was delighted with Leicester’s execution of their game plan as they came away from Arsenal with all three points after a late Jamie Vardy header gave them a 1-0 win.

