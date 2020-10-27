EPL: Jamie Vardy's world-class, says Leicester boss after Arsenal win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers



Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester



Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Swisher joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Swisher talks of the greats Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and more as.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:59 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | 'World-class' Jamie Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go 4th Brendan Rodgers saluted "world-class" Jamie Vardy after he sealed Leicester's late win as spluttering Arsenal crashed to a third defeat in their last four...

News24 1 day ago





Tweets about this