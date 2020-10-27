Liverpool FC could make surprise decision about centre-half signing – report
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Liverpool FC could decide against signing a new centre-half in the 2020 January transfer window, according to a report in England. The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are willing to be patient with their current options rather than rush out and sign a new centre-half in January. The same article […]
The Watering Can, in Greenbank Park, Liverpool, is providing free school mealsfor children over the half term holidays. Local councils and businesses arecontinuing to pledge free food for children in need during this week's halfterm break after the Government defeated a Labour motion to extend free...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield..
