Liverpool FC could make surprise decision about centre-half signing – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Liverpool FC could decide against signing a new centre-half in the 2020 January transfer window, according to a report in England. The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are willing to be patient with their current options rather than rush out and sign a new centre-half in January. The same article […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Staff at Liverpool restaurant prepare free school meals

Staff at Liverpool restaurant prepare free school meals 00:50

 The Watering Can, in Greenbank Park, Liverpool, is providing free school mealsfor children over the half term holidays. Local councils and businesses arecontinuing to pledge free food for children in need during this week's halfterm break after the Government defeated a Labour motion to extend free...

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season [Video]

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

