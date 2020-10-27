Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City thrash hapless Marseille as Ferran Torres proves an able deputy for injured Sergio Aguero as they cruise to Champions League win

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Manchester City tore through Marseille in France to secure a 3-0 victory from their second Champions League group game. The Citizens were sensational in the second half at West Ham United on Saturday afternoon and picked up where they left off instantly at the Stade Velodrome. Summer signing Ferran Torres, who scored against Porto on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response

Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response 00:55

 Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille. Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on target in a one-sided contestat the Stade Velodrome that put City three points clear in Group C.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19,manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed. The deadline-day signing from Portoimpressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Marseille 0-3 Manchester City: Torres strikes again as Guardiola´s side cruise

 Ferran Torres scored his second Champions League goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side eased to a 3-0 win over Marseille.  Playing in a central...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this