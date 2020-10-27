Manchester City thrash hapless Marseille as Ferran Torres proves an able deputy for injured Sergio Aguero as they cruise to Champions League win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview



Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City



Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 4 days ago New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19



Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19,manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed. The deadline-day signing from Portoimpressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Marseille 0-3 Manchester City: Torres strikes again as Guardiola´s side cruise Ferran Torres scored his second Champions League goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side eased to a 3-0 win over Marseille. Playing in a central...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this