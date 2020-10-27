Manchester City thrash hapless Marseille as Ferran Torres proves an able deputy for injured Sergio Aguero as they cruise to Champions League win
Manchester City tore through Marseille in France to secure a 3-0 victory from their second Champions League group game. The Citizens were sensational in the second half at West Ham United on Saturday afternoon and picked up where they left off instantly at the Stade Velodrome. Summer signing Ferran Torres, who scored against Porto on […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this