IND vs AUS: India call-up feels surreal: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

"It feels surreal," said the architect-turned-mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after he got a maiden India call-up for the T20 series in Australia following his exploits for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL. The 29-year-old, who only started taking his spin bowling seriously in 2018, said he was not expecting to be... 👓 View full article

