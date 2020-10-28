Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v RB Leipzig

The Sport Review Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to draw 1-1 with RB Leipzig in their second Champions League group-stage fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Red Devils secured a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last week thanks to Marcus Rashford’s winner in the French capital. Manchester United have […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC

 Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United and Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Both sides...
The Sport Review

Owen Hargreaves makes exciting Man United prediction about Marcus Rashford

 Owen Hargreaves is confident that Marcus Rashford will only get better after the Manchester United striker scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Paris...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this