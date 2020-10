Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response



Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille. Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 19 hours ago

Champions League match preview: Krasnodar v Chelsea



A first trip to Russia for Chelsea in seven years brings the team face to facewith new opponents Krasnodar in the Champions League. Take a look at the statshere. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 22 hours ago