Jessie Jones Houston Rockets hire Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas for head coaching job https://t.co/axTTDE9CJ1 via @usatoday #NBATwitter #NBA 👏🏾 4 minutes ago

NBC Sports Wizards Houston Rockets hire Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas as head coach https://t.co/WELGK8NxkQ 9 minutes ago

AJ RT @basketbllnews: Rockets will hire Stephen Silas as head coach https://t.co/7EDNeBaFZz 26 minutes ago

BasketballNews.com Rockets will hire Stephen Silas as head coach https://t.co/7EDNeBaFZz 29 minutes ago

Regular Sized Squiddy RT @TheAthleticNBA: The Houston Rockets will hire Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas as their new head coach, sources confirmed to Th… 1 hour ago

The Athletic NBA The Houston Rockets will hire Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas as their new head coach, sources confirmed t… https://t.co/XgQo5quQgY 2 hours ago

Mike Patton RT @3ptCnvrsn: The Houston Rockets will hire Stephen Silas as head coach. Silas spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the D… 2 hours ago