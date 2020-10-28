Global  
 

Marcus Rashford selflessly gives away hat-trick penalty to let Anthony Martial score first goal of season in Manchester United’s thrashing of RB Leipzig

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Marcus Rashford is a hero both on and off the pitch and showed he was the perfect teammate in Manchester United’s Champions League win on Wednesday. The England star has been making headlines for his campaign to end child food poverty while also delivering on the pitch. Rashford came off the bench for Ole Gunnar […]
 Marcus Rashford can't afford to get ahead of himself after his hat-trick as a substitute in Manchester United's emphatic 5-0 win against RB Leipzig, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

