|
Marcus Rashford selflessly gives away hat-trick penalty to let Anthony Martial score first goal of season in Manchester United’s thrashing of RB Leipzig
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford is a hero both on and off the pitch and showed he was the perfect teammate in Manchester United’s Champions League win on Wednesday. The England star has been making headlines for his campaign to end child food poverty while also delivering on the pitch. Rashford came off the bench for Ole Gunnar […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this