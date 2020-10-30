Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland preview, teams & key stats

BBC Sport Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Team news, match preview and statistics for Saturday's match between Wales and Scotland at Parc y Scarlets
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? 02:04

 The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday. We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
How might the Six Nations pan out? [Video]

How might the Six Nations pan out?

The 2020 Six Nations will resume on Saturday. We take a look at how thingsmight pan out with Ireland hosting Italy on Saturday, followed by Walesentertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Townsend: Russell talks led to his return [Video]

Townsend: Russell talks led to his return

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he held clear-the-air talks with Finn Russell to allow him to return to the Scotland squad after missing the Six Nations for a breach of team protocol.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Six Nations 2020: France v Ireland preview, teams & key stats

 Team news, match preview and statistics for Saturday's match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this